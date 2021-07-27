Is Donald Trump Jr. planning a run for office? Trump’s son is the most popular member of the Republican Party.

Donald Trump Jr., the son of former President Donald Trump, came out on top in a Republican favorability poll versus six other Republicans.

Don Jr. was perceived as dominating the field with a +55 favorability score in a poll conducted by Tony Fabrizio of Fabrizio Lee & Associates between July 6 and 8, edging out Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., by one point.

Fabrizio worked on both Trump’s presidential campaigns as a pollster.

According to Fabrizio, who was first quoted by Axios, “Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump Jr. are well-known and highly well-liked by most Republicans, doing best among President Trump’s greatest supporters.”

Don Jr. has not stated whether he intends to run for president in 2024. In a July interview with Fox News, he said he had no imminent plans to run for president.

According to People, he answered, “Who knows.” “Being in that fight is one of my favorite things to do. As a conservative, I enjoy battling for the things that are out there that I believe in. Regardless, I will do so. It’s a different thing to truly want to be a part of it.”

DeSantis, on the other hand, was considered as the top candidate for the presidency in 2024 in a recent straw poll conducted at the Western Conservative Summit and presented by the Centennial Institute of Colorado Christian University, with 74.12 percent, edging Trump.

DeSantis had previously finished second to Trump in a straw poll held at the Conservative Political Action Conference in February. He came in first in a survey that did not contain the former president’s name.

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy came in third with a +24 favorability rating, while Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., came in fourth with a +17 rating in the Fabrizio survey. Two earlier investigations into sexual misbehavior, illicit drug usage, and sex-trafficking a juvenile had been launched against the Florida politician.

“The Committee is aware of public allegations that Representative Matt Gaetz may have engaged in sexual misconduct and/or illicit drug use, shared inappropriate images or videos on the House floor, misappropriated state identification records, converted campaign funds to personal use, and/or accepted a bribe, improper gratuity, or impermissible gift in violation of House Rules, laws, or other standards.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., came in fifth with a +8 favorability rating. She is notorious for advocating election fraud and QAnon conspiracy theories. Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader in the Senate, was outpaced by her. Brief News from Washington Newsday.