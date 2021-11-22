Is Biden’s ‘House Burned Down’ Story With Wife Inside False?

Last week, President Joe Biden claimed that his house burned down while he and First Lady Jill Biden were inside, prompting some to accuse him of fabricating his story.

On Nov. 16, Biden said his house burnt down with the first lady inside while giving a speech on a New Hampshire bridge. However, he then clarified that just a large portion of the house was destroyed by fire.

“Without this bridge, it’s a 10-mile detour just to get to the other side,” says the author.

And, having had a house burn down while my wife was inside — she made it out safely, God willing — I know that having a large chunk of it burn makes a huge difference. According to a transcript issued by the White House, Biden stated, “It makes a significant difference.”

The president was referring to a fire that started in his home in 2004 when lightning struck it while he was still a senator. The fire in the kitchen, however, was quickly put out by firefighters who arrived on the scene. Cranston Heights Fire Company Chief George Lamborn reported the fire was considered “under control” 20 minutes later.

It wasn’t the first time the president had brought up the incident. In 2013, Biden thanked firefighters and first responders for saving his wife and his “’67 Corvette,” claiming the fire “destroyed a major chunk” of his Delaware house. He was vice president under Barack Obama at the time.

Several times, the president has been chastised for fabricating stories. When Biden was still vice president, he related a story about a pleasant interaction with former Amtrak employee Angelo Negri in October.

However, according to Negri’s obituary, he left Amtrak in 1993, when Biden was still a senator. Furthermore, according to Fox News, Negri died a year before the alleged encounter.

While playing golf nearby in 2013, Biden claimed he heard gunfire from a 2006 Amish schoolhouse shooting in Pennsylvania. Biden’s allegations were eventually disproved by the Washington Times, which pointed out that the nearest golf course to the shooting site was at least five miles away.