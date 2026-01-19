Iowa Voters Demand Change Ahead of 2026 Midterm Elections

As Iowa prepares for the 2026 midterm elections, voters are voicing deep frustration with Washington’s political landscape. Calls for congressional term limits and shifting party loyalties underscore the rising dissatisfaction among rural residents, many of whom feel disconnected from the priorities of the nation’s capital.

Pressure for Reform in Iowa

In recent weeks, Iowa’s political discourse has been marked by an uptick in demands for change, particularly around the issue of congressional term limits. Michael McGuire, a New Jersey congressional candidate, made headlines on January 19, 2026, by signing a pledge that supports a constitutional amendment to limit congressional terms. This decision came amid a broader push from U.S. Term Limits, a bipartisan group advocating for reforms to curb the tenure of career politicians.

McGuire’s commitment to limit House members to three terms and Senators to two terms is part of a growing movement, with over 150 members of Congress already signing on. The group’s president, Philip Blumel, celebrated McGuire’s stance, claiming it reflected a broader desire for “citizen legislators” who serve their terms and return to their communities.

Yet, the push for term limits is just one reflection of a deeper sense of frustration. In the rural areas of Iowa, many voters feel that their lives are not represented in Washington. Shanen Ebersole, a cattle rancher from Kellerton, voiced her discontent, commenting, “I wish Washington could get along like cows.” She, like many of her neighbors, is critical of both parties, pointing to a disconnect between the concerns of rural Iowans and the priorities of lawmakers. Ebersole, who initially supported Nikki Haley in the 2024 election before ultimately backing Donald Trump, expressed “Trump exhaustion,” citing discontent over certain policies like the increase in beef imports from Argentina, which contradicted his “America First” message.

As a result, Ebersole is echoing calls for change, particularly in the form of congressional term limits. A Pew Research poll released earlier this year found that 87% of adults across the country support limiting congressional terms, with 56% strongly backing the idea. Ebersole’s frustrations are a microcosm of a larger sentiment throughout Iowa—a state that has trended Republican for over a decade, with Trump winning in all three of his presidential campaigns. However, despite Iowa’s firmly red voting record, the 2026 midterms could see increased competition, especially in the 3rd congressional district, which has been identified as a key battleground.

Shifting Loyalties in the Heartland

In the Des Moines suburbs, Betsy Sarcone offers a contrasting perspective. Once a supporter of Ron DeSantis and later Nikki Haley, Sarcone has come to appreciate Trump’s policies, giving his first year back in office an “A-minus.” She credits the economic improvements and security at the border as major achievements that had been neglected under the Biden administration. Despite her firm support for Trump and her local representative, Zach Nunn, Sarcone also points to the polarizing effects of the current political climate. Yet, she remains unwavering in her belief that Trump is on the right path for the country.

Even among staunch Trump supporters, there are signs that the president’s popularity may be waning. Chris Mudd, the CEO of a solar company in Waterloo, continues to defend Trump, believing that his policies have benefited the nation. However, Mudd acknowledges that some of his fellow Republicans are struggling to defend Trump, particularly when it comes to his controversial decisions. “Negative things happen regardless of who is in power,” Mudd said, expressing his belief that Trump is the best option for the country in the long run.

On the opposite side of the political spectrum, rural Iowa Democrats are preparing for a tough battle. Michele Pegg, a Democratic activist in Columbus Junction, is spearheading efforts to register voters and canvass in rural areas. Pegg believes that the Democratic Party has historically neglected rural regions and is determined to change that narrative. “We need to go down to a rural county, go down a gravel road, knock on a door,” she urged. Pegg acknowledged that rebuilding trust in the Democratic Party among rural Iowans would be a monumental task, but she remains hopeful that the party can once again find traction.

With the midterm elections just months away, Iowa’s voters, whether they are working on farms or running businesses, are demanding more from their political leaders. Whether these calls for change will result in term limits or a shift in party control remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: the 2026 elections will be a high-stakes contest where the priorities of Iowa’s rural voters will be front and center.