Insiders say Trump ‘f***ing hates’ DeSantis and may ask him to run for Vice President.

According to a source, Donald Trump’s “troubled” relationship with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis may have gotten worse after the former president allegedly informed his confidants that he “hates” the governor.

According to a Trump confidant, the previous president was frequently irritated by DeSantis’ unwillingness to credit the former president for his rise to stardom.

“Trump really despises DeSantis. “He just resents his celebrity,” a confidant of the former president told Vanity Fair’s Gabriel Sherman. “Trump says things like, ‘I made Ron.’”

DeSantis, a Republican, allegedly approached Trump before the 2018 gubernatorial election to ask for his help before being elected governor of Florida.

According to the article, Trump said, “He asked me if I’d endorse him.”

DeSantis had been trailing state agricultural commissioner Adam Putnam before Trump’s endorsement. DeSantis’ score increased by 12 points after gaining Trump’s endorsement, helping him win the election by nearly 20 points.

DeSantis has now developed into a fundraising machine, raising $13.979 million in April as part of his campaign for re-election in 2022. The amount raised by his political action committee in April was the most since October 2018, when it received $17.36 million.

According to the Miami Herald, the organization received two significant checks in April: $2.8 million from the Republican Governors Association and $5 million from Kenneth Griffin, a Chicago hedge-fund manager.

According to the research, DeSantis’ campaign finance records from January to July 2021 revealed that many additional affluent Republican contributors have contributed to his re-election campaign in 2022.

David McNeil, the founder of WeatherTech, gave Florida Governor Rick Scott $500,000 in May. He received $250,000 from Bernie Marcus, the co-founder of Home Depot, in March. According to NBC News, he received $250,000 from former Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner in February.

The donations may strengthen his chances in 2024, prompting some officials to speculate that Trump may invite him to run for Vice President.

Former Trump adviser Sam Nunberg told Vanity Fair, “Trump undoubtedly sees this coming and will eventually give Governor DeSantis an united ticket.”

Trump’s decision on whether or not to run for president in 2024 is still up in the air. During many appearances, including one with Fox News personality Maria Bartiromo in mid-August, he indicated preparations to declare a bid.

“I adore our nation. “You’re going to be ecstatic,” he predicted.