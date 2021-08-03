Inside the $11.75 million Martha’s Vineyard mansion of Barack and Michelle Obama

Barack and Michelle Obama, the 44th President of the United States, are the proud owners of a large $11.75 million Martha’s Vineyard mansion, where the former president is apparently having a party for 475 people on his 60th birthday.

After first renting the residence, the former president and his wife bought it in December 2019. The 6,892-square-foot main home has seven bedrooms and eight and a half bathrooms and stands on a 29-acre oceanfront site. According to the New York Post, the property was originally advertised for $14.85 million, but the Obamas paid significantly less than that.

Obama’s vineyard estate in Edgartown, Massachusetts, is located at 79 Turkeyland Cove Road and includes a spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and a stone fireplace. A chef’s kitchen and a formal dining room with large windows are also available on the property.

The kitchen’s breakfast room is on the first floor of a dodecagon addition to the house, which also has a 12-sided conference room on the upper floor. According to the listing, the main suite of the house features its own fireplace and private sundeck.

Despite catering to hundreds of visitors, Obama’s 60th birthday party will adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) public health guidelines, according to a person familiar with the event’s planning. Upon arrival, guests will be subjected to testing, and a COVID safety coordinator will be stationed on-site.

The CDC has identified the area where the vineyard is located as a “moderate” COVID-19 community spread area. For indoor settings, only places with “high” and “significant” transmissions were given new mask mandates.

According to Forbes, Obama was named one of the most influential individuals in the world in 2016, the year before his administration ended. He is presently reported to have a net worth of $70 million, which he shares with his wife. According to VOX, the couple’s income stems from a $65 million book agreement for their autobiographies in 2017.

According to the Associated Press, the former politician’s book “A Promised Land,” which details his presidency, sold more than 890,000 copies in the United States and Canada within 24 hours of its release.

Michelle's "Becoming," on the other hand, chronicled the tale of her life leading up to her husband's presidency and how she came to find herself.