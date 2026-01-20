INEC Opens Campaigns for Ekiti 2026 Polls Amid Opposition Crisis

The stage is set for the highly anticipated Ekiti State governorship election, but tensions are running high as opposition parties face a significant setback. As of January 21, 2026, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially lifted the campaign ban, allowing candidates to hit the ground running ahead of the June 20 poll. However, a controversial legal battle has left the ballot noticeably thin, with major opposition figures absent, sparking concerns of a lopsided race.

In Ado-Ekiti, the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Ekiti, Bunmi Omoseyindemi, marked the beginning of the campaign season, calling on political actors to avoid inflammatory rhetoric and follow electoral guidelines. “The publication of the final list signals the beginning of a critical phase,” he stated during a public briefing. Yet, the absence of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidates from the provisional list has stirred a storm of protest. Opposition supporters have decried the situation, raising alarms over potential manipulation of the political process.

The Legal Drama Unfolds

The missing candidates are the result of a legal dispute surrounding the internal primaries of both the PDP and the SDP. A recent ruling by the Federal High Court annulled the PDP’s primary election due to irregularities in the delegates’ list, halting the party’s efforts to field a candidate for the election. The timing of the ruling, just days before the campaign season began, has sparked outrage, with critics accusing the ruling party of orchestrating the exclusion through technicalities that could disenfranchise millions of voters.

The clock is ticking as campaigns officially run until June 18, 2026, with candidates having exactly five months to appeal to voters. INEC has made it clear that security forces will be on high alert throughout the election season, warning that any attempts to disrupt the process through violence or intimidation would be met with swift action.

The stakes in this election are enormous. Ekiti State is often seen as a bellwether for Nigeria’s broader political climate, and any perceived unfairness in the process could cast a shadow over the credibility of the 2027 general elections. As the campaign trail heats up, with rallies and music-filled gatherings taking over the streets of Ekiti, all eyes are on the legal proceedings that will determine whether the election will be a true contest or a coronation for the incumbent party.

For many in Nairobi, the situation in Ekiti mirrors similar challenges faced during Kenya’s own elections, where the balance between judicial oversight and the people’s right to vote has often been a point of contention. As Nigeria’s political season unfolds, the case of Ekiti could serve as a reminder of the delicate nature of electoral democracy across the continent.