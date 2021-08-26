In Vietnam, China outsmarts Kamala Harris by taking advantage of a scheduling snafu.

After a three-hour delay caused by a security warning Wednesday, China stole Kamala Harris’ thunder in Vietnam with a surprise gift of 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to its maritime neighbor, exceeding the 1 million dose pledge the US Vice President intended to make in Hanoi.

In a bold move to make clear China’s willingness to openly challenge and compete with the US for influence, Harris was on her way to Vietnam to announce the donation of additional doses of Pfizer vaccine when China sent its diplomat to meet Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to pledge double that number, according to The Washington Post.

Chinh praised the Chinese government for the vaccination gifts and stated that Vietnam “does not ally with one country to fight against another,” according to Vietnamese state-run media.

After the US embassy reported possible cases of “Havana syndrome,” a strange disease thought to have struck US diplomats and intelligence agents in numerous nations, Harris arrived in Hanoi behind schedule.

When Harris arrived in Vietnam, she quickly took a stand against what she called China’s “bullying” in the South China Sea. During her discussion with Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, the vice president urged Vietnamese leaders to “fight” Chinese “bullying and excessive maritime claims.”

According to the Associated Press, in addition to the 1 million Pfizer vaccine doses that the US will provide to Vietnam, the US will also donate $23 million to assist the Southeast Asian country in extending its vaccine distribution and access measures.

In July of this year, the United States gave over 5 million doses to Vietnam, raising the total to over 6 million doses with the Pfizer donation.

In reaction to Harris’ remarks on the South China Sea in Vietnam, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said, “China resolutely rejects the United States’ deployment of law enforcement forces in the South China Sea, interference in regional affairs, and upsetting regional peace and stability.”

According to Reuters, Harris was scheduled to arrive in Vietnam earlier on Wednesday, but a possible case of the mysterious “Havana syndrome” was detected in Hanoi, causing a three-hour delay in the vice president’s flight schedule. Before Harris traveled from Singapore to Vietnam, safety assessments were completed, according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Medical specialists have expressed concerns about the Havana syndrome after hundreds of US officials reported experiencing symptoms such as dizziness, vision impairment, headaches, and nausea. Brief News from Washington Newsday.