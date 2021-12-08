In the United States, the Senate is expected to overturn Vice President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate.

In a bipartisan vote expected as early as Wednesday, the Senate is set to repeal President Biden’s executive order requiring businesses with 100 or more employees to get vaccinated or demand weekly testing and mask restrictions.

Republicans are set to win a vote tonight in the Senate to reverse Biden’s vaccine mandate for businesses. The GOP initiative has the support of two Democrats, Tester and Manchin, and it only need a simple majority of 51 votes to pass. Even if the bill passes the House, Biden will veto it.

They’re not going to vote, no way. The fact that there are 51 votes does not guarantee that the vote will take place. There will be a vote if there are 60 votes. There aren’t 60 of them. https://t.co/SPnwvRL2rE Sens. Jon Tester of Montana and Joe Manchin of West Virginia, both Democrats, will join Republicans in trying to overturn President Barack Obama’s preventative measure, with Sen. Mike Braun of Indiana leading the charge.

The Congressional Review Act (CRA) gives the minority party the power to force a vote on a resolution opposing a federal rule.

Manchin had previously expressed his displeasure with Trump’s decision.

“I don’t believe the government should make every decision for the private sector,” Manchin stated at the CEO Council Summit hosted by the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday.

“I’ve always advocated for incentivizing, rather than penalizing, private companies who are responsible for protecting their employees from COVID-19,” Manchin stated.

Tester has stated that he opposes the mandate because he feels it will harm Montana’s business community.

Braun expressed confidence in his ability to pass the resolution. Braun recently told MSNBC that he had spoken with up to four other swing-state Democrats who may oppose the mandate.

Biden has stated that he will veto the resolution, which will be his first as president. Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said the government is prepared to “stand up” to anti-vaccine activists.