In the United States, Biden Fires Back at GOP Governors Who Criticize the Vaccine Mandate.

President Biden defended his new vaccine requirements for federal and healthcare workers, as well as businesses with more than 100 employees who must be screened at least once a week. Two-thirds of the American workforce would be affected by the idea.

If employers do not comply with the six-part strategy, they might face fines of thousands of dollars each week per employee.

Our strategy targets state legislators who are undermining the life-saving measures we need to take to defeat COVID-19.

We'll get rid of these governors if they don't assist us fight the pandemic.

“We’ve been patient,” Biden continued, “but our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost us all.” The country is becoming “frustrated” with the 80 million individuals who have not yet received a vaccine, according to Biden.

Biden also chastised Republican governors for being “casual” about children’s health and the health of their communities, noting that unvaccinated children are four times more likely to become ill in areas where vaccination rates are low. “This isn’t a game; we’re playing for real,” Biden stressed.

Biden offered an incentive to children at Brookland Middle School in Washington, D.C., by stating they could come to the White House for a visit once they were all vaccinated.

The recent administration orders have angered many Republicans.

“Rest assured, we will fight them to the gates of hell to safeguard the liberty and livelihood of every South Carolinian,” South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster tweeted on Thursday.

“I will pursue every legal option available to the state of Georgia to block this patently unlawful overreach by the Biden administration,” Georgia Governor Brian Kemp tweeted. The Republican National Committee has also stated that it will file a lawsuit to prevent employers from being forced to comply with the vaccine mandate.

President Biden's behavior is clearly illegal, and Georgia will not tolerate it.

Governors Greg Abbott of Texas, Kristi Noem of South Dakota, and Doug Ducey of Arizona have all expressed doubts about the six-part proposal.

“If these governors refuse to help us fight the pandemic, I’ll use my presidential prerogative to remove them,” Biden added.

When asked if Republican governors were considering litigation, Biden said, “Have at it.”

