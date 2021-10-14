In the 2022 midterm elections, anti-Trump Republicans will support Democrats in swing districts.

In the 2022 midterm elections, a group of anti-Trump Republicans has indicated that they will support a group of moderate Democrats living in swing districts.

The Renew America Movement (RAM) was created by moderate Republicans following the insurgency at the Capitol building on Jan. 6 in response to former President Trump’s frequent bogus claims of election fraud.

Former Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, R-New Jersey, and former Gov. Bill Weld, R-Massachusetts, both think that supporting moderate Democrats is critical to preserving democracy.

In a statement, RAM stated, “There is an urgent attempt by Republicans and former Republicans to arrest the tide of anti-democratic and lie-based Republican leaders in Congress before it is too late.”

“We need people who work proactively to guide their party and the country away from the political extremes,” Joel Searby, the group’s national political director, told Reuters.

In the 2018 election, RAM will support 11 Democrats, 9 Republicans, and 1 Independent. Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, Sen. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill. are among the candidates who have received endorsements.