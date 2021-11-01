In November, the Supreme Court will hear cases involving abortion and firearms.

The Supreme Court will return to the bench on Monday to hear oral arguments in three of the country’s most high-profile disputes involving abortion rights and gun control.

The issues at hand are perhaps the two most divisive and contentious political issues in the country today, with red states attempting to restrict reproductive freedoms while the country grapples with a mass shooting pandemic.

The Texas abortion statute S.B. 8, which allows private persons to sue abortion clinics or anybody who “aids or abets” an abortion for a $10,000 reward, will be considered by the top court. The bill restricts all abortions beyond six weeks, including in extreme circumstances of incest and rape.

In a 5-4 decision, the court allowed the contentious Texas law to take effect, with all three Trump-appointed judges voting in favor.

Beginning on December 1, the court will hear arguments in Dobbs vs. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. It’s a Mississippi bill that prohibits abortion after 15 weeks, except in medical circumstances.

“I think everyone will be watching the chief justice very closely,” Jamie Santos, a partner in Goodwin’s Supreme Court and appellate litigation practice, told CNBC. “Of the conservative justices, he is most inclined to protect the principles of stare decisis, and most concerned about public perceptions of the Court as a fair and independent body.”

New York State Rifle & Pistol Association vs. Bruen is the case the court will hear regarding the second amendment. The issue is a 108-year-old New York law that requires anyone who wants to carry a pistol in public to show “proper cause” before getting a permit. Robert Nash and Brandon Koch, the plaintiffs, already have a hunting and target shooting license and want to carry a rifle to and from work.

The two petitioned the state, claiming that the constitution protected their right to “keep and bear arms,” allowing them to carry their weapons anywhere they liked. Despite New York Attorney General Letitia James’ argument that the high court should not take up the issue, Nash and Koch may win their case in the end, thanks to a 6-3 conservative majority.

"The legislation is consistent with the Second Amendment's historical scope and directly serves New York's compelling interests."