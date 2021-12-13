In Houston, Democrats are accused of multimillion-dollar corruption.

Contracts provided to politically connected individuals have resulted in multimillion-dollar controversies for two Democratic leaders in Texas.

Former Houston Housing and Community Development Director Tom McCasland accused Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner of corruption. Turner allegedly went against staff advice when he awarded a $15 million housing contract to The Harbor Venture Group, which is run by his old law partner Barry Barnes, to build 88 units for seniors, according to the allegation.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Turner’s team encouraged him to approve four separate contracts totaling $16.2 million, which would offer 362 affordable dwellings for families.

McCasland was fired by Turner the same day the charges were made public. McCasland was accused by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner of using him as a “cover” for his own “mismanagement” of the city’s housing and community development department. McCasland has denied that his agency was involved in any misconduct.

Turner canceled the transaction three weeks after McCasland made the assertion, claiming it had become a “distraction.” According to the newspaper, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner also asked his legal staff to look into if there were any illegalities or conflicts of interest during the contract awarding process.

Another Texas Democrat, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, is facing criticism for a $11 million vaccine outreach contract awarded to Elevate Strategies, a firm controlled by Democratic political insider Felicity Pereyra.

Pereyra has worked for various Democratic political campaigns, including Hillary Clinton’s and former mayoral candidate and currently county commissioner Adrian Garcia’s, in addition to having ties to the Harris County Commissioners Court.

Prior to being given the contract, Pereyra’s company had been in operation for two years. UT Health, one of the city’s largest hospitals, had been passed over in favor of the corporation.

Hidalgo later defended the vaccination contract award to Pereyra’s firm, claiming they “continue to respect the law.”

“It’s a grassroots effort. It’s the same type of outreach you’d use for political campaigns. We’ve reached the stage where individuals are being urged to get vaccinated “According to Fox 26, Hidalgo said.

Due to the criticism, Hidalgo later terminated the deal. Despite this, the county paid Elevate Strategies thousands of dollars. According to Texas Monthly, Hidalgo’s office has been subpoenaed by Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg’s office.