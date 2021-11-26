In his Thanksgiving message, Trump teases a presidential run in 2024, saying, “A Wonderful Future Lies Ahead.”

In a Thanksgiving address on Thursday, former President Donald Trump hinted at a prospective presidential run in 2024.

In a statement released by Trump’s spokesperson Liz Harrington, the former president stoked rumors that he will run for president in 2024, weeks after saying he would “probably” wait until after the 2022 midterm elections to make a final decision.

“”This is a very interesting period in our country,” Trump said in a statement, “but don’t worry, we will be great again—and we will all do it together.”

“We will never allow America to collapse, and we will never allow it to go in the wrong direction… enjoy your Thanksgiving knowing that a bright future awaits you, “Added he.

A subsequent Thanksgiving email claimed to Trump from the Save America PAC’s fundraising section blasted President Joe Biden for the country’s high inflation rate. It’s unclear whether the former president was involved in the PAC’s email blast’s writing or review.

“Biden sparked a fire under the wonderful, robust economy I developed.” The cost of your Thanksgiving lunch has increased by 14%. According to the New York Post, the email said, “Despicable.” “It breaks my heart to think that YOU are paying the price for Joe Biden’s poor leadership.” Following the catastrophic melee at the Capitol, Trump had dismal approval ratings when he left office in January. In recent months, though, his approval ratings have begun to rise.

Trump’s approval ratings in many battleground states, including Wisconsin and Michigan, were higher than Biden’s, according to a recent poll done by Republican pollster Tony Fabrizio.

In Wisconsin, Trump had a 13-point lead against Biden. In Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, the former president led Biden by 10 points, 9 points, 14 points, and 11 points, respectively.

In addition, 600 likely voters were polled on who they would support if both candidates ran for president in 2024. According to the findings of the poll, Trump has a strong chance of defeating Biden in the five swing states that the latter won in the 2020 elections.

In the poll brief, Fabrizio wrote, “Simply put, battleground state voters want Donald Trump to lead this country instead of Joe Biden at this moment.”