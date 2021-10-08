In his first interview after adopting twins, Pete Buttigieg describes parenthood as “wonderful” yet “demanding.”

Pete Buttigieg, a former 2020 presidential candidate and current Transportation Secretary, is speaking out for the first time since he and his spouse, Chasten, welcomed newborn twins.

Buttigieg talked up about the couple’s adopted twins, Penelope and Joseph, in an interview with MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” revealing that when host Mika Brzezinski asked him what surprised him most about becoming a father, he was startled by how much joy he still found in the parts that were tough.

“It’s been fantastic, and even better. The thing that has astonished me the most is how much joy there is, even in the difficult moments. “Don’t get me wrong, it’s the most difficult thing Chasten and I have ever undertaken,” he remarked.

“It’s been fantastic. It’s everything you’ve heard about it, and then some. The main thing that has shocked me is how much joy there is, even in the difficult moments.” —@secretarypete on being a new dad pic.twitter.com/UwovzGxTNHButtigieg and his husband first revealed they were adopting in August, claiming that the process was still ongoing.

“The process isn’t over yet, and we’re grateful for the love, support, and consideration for our privacy that we’ve received.” Buttigieg wrote at the time, “We can’t wait to reveal more soon.”

He is now fully immersed in the life of a parent, having welcomed his new infant twins into their household.

“I used to consider 5 a.m. to be early. In his latest interview, he said, “Now, I think of it as naptime if I’m lucky, and yet, I notice myself beaming half the time.”