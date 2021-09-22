In an anti-corruption bill, Democrats want to limit executive power.

On Tuesday, House Democrats will present legislation to create new presidential checks and balances. The decision comes after former President Donald Trump was widely chastised for defying presidential conventions.

The Protecting Our Democracy Act is the name of the bill. It would limit the power of pardons and self-pardons, increase Congress’ capacity to enforce validly issued subpoenas, and make tax data more transparent. The bill also suspends the statute of limitations for federal offenses committed by the president or vice president while in office.

The bill’s website states, “The proposals respond to longstanding vulnerabilities in our democracy that have allowed for the expansion of presidential power, many of which have been exploited over decades by presidents of both parties, and some of which have reached new heights through the actions of the Trump administration.”

On Tuesday, Democratic lawmakers unveiled a slew of ideas aimed at reining down the executive branch. The new legislation is a point-by-point condemnation of Donald Trump’s blatant disregard for presidential norms. https://t.co/1NuLcqbGuJ

The bill also limits a president’s ability to declare a national emergency or spend money in ways that Congress has not approved by requiring the Justice Department to turn over logs of contacts with White House officials and limiting a president’s ability to declare a national emergency and spend money in ways that Congress has not approved.

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-California, wrote the bill and expressed hope that it would be voted on on the House floor this fall. President Joe Biden and his successors would be barred from acting in the same way as Trump under the law. Before becoming law, the bill would need 10 Republican votes to clear the Senate.

“Many of the provisions in the Protecting Our Democracy Act have already received strong Republican support in the Senate, and we anticipate they will do so again as part of other legislation,” said Soren Dayton, a policy advocate for the nonprofit Protect Democracy.

Trump’s display that a president can break norms of self-control while in office “has actually put our nation on a very fragile foundation,” according to Schiff.

“Our democracy has shown to be far more vulnerable than we realized, and this is an attempt to legislate what we thought was already required,” Schiff added.

Other portions of the bill enhance the constitution’s emoluments clause by stating in a statute that anti-corruption laws apply to commercial transactions, making the regulation simpler to implement. Trump’s failure to divest from his hotels and resorts aroused suspicions of corruption after Saudi-funded lobbyists paid for 500 rooms at Trump’s hotels following his election victory. Brief News from Washington Newsday.