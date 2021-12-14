In a text to Meadows, Don Trump Jr. admits the Jan. 6 riot ‘went too far.’

The former president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., pleaded with ex-White House head of staff Mark Meadows to persuade his father to intervene in the deadly Capitol riot on Jan. 6, according to text texts obtained by the House select committee.

The committee investigating the Capitol insurgency released details on messages received to Meadows as the incident escalated on Monday. According to Business Insider, one text exchange read aloud by committee vice chairwoman Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, shows Don Jr. pleading with Meadows to persuade then-President Trump to condemn the disturbance.

As a throng of pro-Trump fans rushed the Capitol, Don Jr. shouted, “He’s got to repudiate this s*** ASAP.” “A tweet from the Capitol Police isn’t enough.” Don Jr. texted Meadows again, pleading with him to push for an Oval Office address if Trump did not act to stop the mob. “We require an address in the Oval Office.” Now he must take command. Don Jr. wrote, “It’s gone too far and gotten out of hand.”

Several Fox News personalities, including American commentator and Trump confidant Sean Hannity, texted Meadows to urge the president to intervene, according to Cheney, who added that the riot is “killing” the administration’s work.

“This is causing us all pain. In a text message, Hannity said, “He’s killing his legacy.”

Meadows was held in contempt of Congress for refusing to sit for a deposition with investigators to answer questions regarding Trump’s activities that contributed to the violence, and the text messages were exposed during Monday’s session.

Meadows had already handed up a flood of documents to investigators before refusing to comply.

Members of the committee decided to send the criminal contempt report against the former chief of staff to the House floor for a vote on Tuesday. Speaker Nancy Pelosi will certify the report to the United States Attorney for the District of Columbia if the vote passes in the House.

According to CNN, anybody convicted responsible for contempt of Congress could face a fine and a sentence of one to twelve months in prison.

Meadows is the most recent Trump loyalist to be charged with criminal contempt. After former Trump aide Steve Bannon failed to comply with a subpoena deadline, the House select committee approved a criminal contempt complaint against him.