In a new book, a Hillary Clinton aide details sexual assault by a US senator.

In her soon-to-be-released biography, Huma Abedin, a long-time Hillary Clinton adviser and estranged wife of New York Rep. Anthony Weiner, claims that an unnamed US Senator sexually attacked her in the early to mid-2000s.

Clinton was a senator from New York from 2001 through 2009 at the time of the incident.

Abedin’s answer includes no identifying clues to the senator’s identity, according to the Guardian, which acquired an advance copy of her memoir, “Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds.”

Abedin says that she “ended up walking out” with the senator after attending a Washington dinner with a few senators and their aides. They returned to his building, where he invited Abedin in for coffee and instructed her to make herself at home on the couch.

They continued to converse and get comfortable, but suddenly, as Abedin recalls it, “it all changed in an instant.” He sank to my right, wrapped his left arm around my shoulder, and kissed me, thrusting his tongue into my mouth and pushed me back onto the sofa.” Abedin stated that she was “very taken aback” and pushed him away. She wrote, “All I wanted was for the last 10 seconds to be erased.”

Abedin avoided him “for a few days,” but she nodded when he inquired whether they were still friends when she saw him on Capitol Hill. Despite her friendship with the senator, she quickly “buried the occurrence” and “completely obliterated” the memories from her mind. The book by Abedin will be launched on November 2nd.

It wasn’t until the Kavanaugh hearings, when Christine Blasey Ford was accused of “conveniently recalling” her assault, that Abedin began to recall the sexual assault she had suffered.

Weiner and Abedin were married for almost seven years. Weiner will plead guilty to conveying obscene material to a juvenile in 2017 after resigning from Congress in 2011 for emailing sexually graphic photographs to a woman.