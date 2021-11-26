In A Billionaire’s Mansion, That’s Where Biden Will Spend Thanksgiving 2021.

According to the White House, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will spend the Thanksgiving holiday in a billionaire’s mansion on the Massachusetts island of Nantucket.

The First Family is presently spending the holidays in a home owned by David Rubenstein, a billionaire American businessman and private equity investor. The tycoon’s Nantucket estate is reported to be worth at least $20 million and includes 13 acres.

The White House told reporters, as stated by Metro UK, that “the First Family will remain at the house of their friend, David Rubenstein, as they have done previously.” Rubenstein will not be joining the Bidens for Thanksgiving, instead to fly abroad instead.

Since 1975, the Bidens have continued a decades-old family custom of spending the Thanksgiving holiday on the Massachusetts island. However, because to COVID-19 fears, the Bidens broke tradition last year and celebrated Thanksgiving in their Delaware home.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki originally confirmed the Bidens’ Thanksgiving plans during a Nov. 19 briefing, saying that the president and his wife would spend the whole holiday at their Nantucket home.

“The President and First Lady will travel to Nantucket, Massachusetts, later that day [Tuesday], where they will remain for the Thanksgiving vacation,” Psaki added.

Biden’s arrival in Nantucket was heralded by helicopters, military planes, and a slew of Secret Service personnel checking into fancy hotels nearby, according to locals.

“You notice they have a small clipboard with the White House emblem after team after team of individuals walk through wearing jeans and T-shirts,” Jack Fritsch, owner of the Antiques Depot near the local ferry drop-off in Nantucket, told The New York Times.

A parade of family members will accompany the First Family, including his children Ashley and Hunter. On the island, the president and first lady will be joined by his in-laws and six grandkids.

Faregrounds and Pudley’s, a nearby restaurant, is slated to prepare the Bidens’ Thanksgiving dinner. In addition, the restaurant will prepare Thanksgiving dinner for 100 Secret Service agents.