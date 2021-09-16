In 2024, Mike Pence? The Republican Party is attempting to raise $18 million in preparation for a possible presidential run.

According to an Axios story, former Vice President Mike Pence plans to gather $18 million in 2021 for a prospective White House run.

Advancing American Freedom, Pence’s political advocacy group, has already spent $60,000 on digital advertising in support of his future presidential run. Donors were invited to contribute a part of the desired amount at a recent retreat in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Pence is attempting to fund $18 million in preparation for a future run in 2024: https://t.co/OtFXC4abiQ pic.twitter.com/QaJdViIt6J

Pence has also aided other notable Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin, and Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, according to Axios.

Pence, 62, is one of several prominent Republicans tipped to run for president in 2024.

Frontrunners include former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

When Pence voted to confirm the election results just days before the Jan. 6 insurgency at the Capitol building, where some Trump fans had called for his execution, he lost support from Trump supporters.

Pence questioned former Vice President Dan Quayle about methods to avoid certifying the election, according to excerpts from Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s new book “Peril.” According to a representative, the reporting was “grossly embellished.”

Pence has rejected this, claiming that he has “never wavered in his adherence to the constitution.”