In 2024, Michelle Obama? Why Joe Rogan Thinks Former First Lady Michelle Obama Can Win

Joe Rogan, a podcaster, made a bold prediction on who he believes will be in the running for president in 2024. “I truly believe if Michelle Obama runs, she wins,” Rogan remarked on the “Joe Rogan Experience” Christmas Eve show. There had been talk that Obama will run for president in 2020. At the Simmons Leadership Conference in Boston in 2018, she shot down the rumors.

“The reason I don’t want to run for president — and I can’t speak for Oprah [Winfrey], but my judgment is that you have to want the job first and foremost,” Obama explained.

“I’ve never had the enthusiasm for politics,” she subsequently remarked.

Rogan predicted that Obama and current Vice President Kamala Harris will lead the Democratic ticket, calling it “a double dose of diversity.”

He then projected that former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis would lead the Republican ticket, describing it as a “great team.”

Obama has never served as an elected official and has never hinted at a possible candidacy for politics, so the move could be a reach. Obama has also been a vocal supporter of President Joe Biden, who served as Vice President during Obama’s time as First Lady.

“She’s amazing,” Rogan remarked, “she’s intelligent, she’s eloquent, and she’s the wife of the best president we’ve ever had in terms of being a representative of intelligent articulate people.”

Obama had already discussed the significance of and qualifications for the presidency.

“It necessitates clear judgment, mastery of complicated and competing concerns, a devotion to facts and history, a moral compass, and the ability to listen… as well as an unshakable sense that each of the 330 million lives in our country has importance and worth.” The words of a president have the ability to impact markets. They have the ability to initiate conflicts or broker peace. They have the power to bring out our better angels or bring out our darker inclinations. In August of 2020, Obama declared during a Democratic National Convention speech, “You just cannot lie your way through this job.”

“Barack and I have been in public service our whole lives,” she stated during her first post-White House speaking engagement. “It’s in our blood to serve the public.” Rogan has remarked that he has complete faith in her abilities, but that his sole concern is that she does not become involved in the same policies that many politicians are currently promoting.

