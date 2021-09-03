In 2024, a retiring Trump critic urges the Republican Party not to renominate the “unacceptable” former president.

Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania has a message for the Republican Party ahead of the 2024 presidential election: don’t renominate Donald Trump.

Toomey, a Republican from Pennsylvania, is retiring in 2022 after serving in Congress for two decades as a senator and congressman. Toomey emphasized that if his party is to prosper, it must be a “party of ideas” rather than “a party about any one man” in an interview with CNBC broadcast Friday. To that end, he expressed his conviction that allowing Trump to lead the Republican ticket in the next election would be a mistake.

“I think the president’s behavior was utterly inappropriate after what happened after the 2020 election, so I don’t think he should be the nominee to lead the party in 2024,” Toomey told the publication on the sidelines of an economic summit in Italy.

Trump launched a public fight against the election’s outcome after losing to Democrat and now-President Joe Biden, claiming he was unfairly robbed out of a victory. He promoted voter fraud accusations for months, losing him a second term. State and federal institutions, including Trump’s own Department of Justice and the Supreme Court, have refuted all of these assertions.

The ex-uproar president’s to a head on Jan. 6, when a crowd of his supporters stormed the Capitol building in an attempt to prevent the election results from being certified. As law enforcement fought protesters to reclaim the Capitol, Trump’s vice president, Mike Pence, and members of Congress were escorted to safety. The FBI has already arrested over 600 people and charged them with charges linked to the incident.

While several Republicans have stood firm in their support for Trump, Toomey has been quick to rebuke him.

Later, he was one of just seven Republicans in the Senate to vote for Trump’s impeachment, earning him a “strong reprimand” from the GOP in his home state. In a post-impeachment remarks, he explained his move by accusing Trump of “betrayal of the Constitution.”

Despite the barrage of insults from Trump’s followers for voting to impeach the president, Toomey maintains his conservative identity. The retiring senator claims that he is the one who adheres to conservative beliefs, as evidenced by his voting record, and that Trump is the one who deviates from them.

"It was President Trump who broke with Republican tradition.