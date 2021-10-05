If Trump is re-elected in 2024, he would seek’revenge,’ according to Grisham.

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, who worked with Donald Trump for nearly six years, warned Monday that if he is reelected in 2024, the former president may seek “vengeance.”

In an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, Grisham warned that if Trump wins the president again in 2024, he may implement “draconian policies.”

“I just want to warn people that if he wins, he won’t have to worry about reelection when he takes office. He’ll be out for vengeance. She told Stephanopoulos, “He’ll probably have some fairly severe policies in place.”

Grisham also stated that she tolerated “casual dishonesty” while working for Trump and termed her time in the White House a “mistake” during the interview.

“I think many of us, myself included, became heady with power and became really… we didn’t think about serving the country anymore,” she added.

Grisham never held a public press conference during her time at the White House. She told Stephanopoulos that the lack of press conferences was due to Trump’s belief that briefings were no longer necessary.

“He stated that he did not believe we required any additional briefings. He spoke directly to the press two or three times a day. So then my job would be more behind-the-scenes with print,” she explained.

Trump has yet to formally announce his intentions to run for president in 2024 as of Monday. While he has regularly hinted at a run, some of his aides are said to have talked him out of it, saying that the Democrats would use it to boost turnout in the midterm elections.

“The most important thing we hammered home was that he doesn’t want to own the midterms if we don’t retake the House or Senate,” a source close to the conversation told The Washington Post.

While he waits for a formal announcement, Trump has been firing warning shots at possible rivals, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Trump told Yahoo Finance, “If I confronted him, I’d beat him like I beat everyone else.”