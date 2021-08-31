If the Taliban refuses to return military equipment, Trump wants to ‘bomb the hell out of it.’

Former President Donald Trump has warned that if the Taliban refuses to return the military equipment left behind in Afghanistan, the US should “bomb the crap out of” it.

The former president condemned news of the Taliban acquiring US military assets in Afghanistan, including tanks, trucks, guns, and gear, in a statement released Monday.

“Never in history has a war withdrawal been handled so badly or incompetently as the Biden Administration’s withdrawal from Afghanistan,” Trump said, adding, “In addition to the obvious, ALL EQUIPMENT should be demanded to be returned to the United States immediately, and that includes every penny of the $85 billion in cost.”

He also suggested that if the insurgents refuse to hand over American weapons, the administration should use force or attack the country.

“If it is not returned, we should either go in with overwhelming Military force and take it, or at the very least bomb the hell out of it,” Trump continued.

Following the evacuation of US soldiers, the Pentagon has yet to put a precise figure on the amount of weapons and vehicles remained in Afghanistan. According to the Government Accountability Office, some accounts claim that over 360,000 guns, thousands of trucks, and numerous helicopters have been left behind.

Reps. James Comer (R-Ky.) and Glenn Grothman (R-Wis.) wrote to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin this week, demanding information on the Pentagon’s plans to recover or destroy US equipment taken by the Taliban.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby, on the other hand, refused to clarify whether the Pentagon would release records detailing a complete inventory of all US assets in Afghanistan. He also declined to say whether the Pentagon will provide papers detailing how much US military equipment given to Afghan forces was destroyed during the pullout.

According to The Washington Examiner, Kirby added, “I think when the time is appropriate we’ll be able to — to attempt to help better flesh it out.”

On Monday, the United States withdrew the last of its troops from Afghanistan, as well as the evacuation operation at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport.