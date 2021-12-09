If the Russian conflict escalates, Biden will not send US troops to Ukraine.

President Biden has said that sending ground troops to Ukraine is “not on the table” if Russia invades the neighboring country for the second time since 2014, noting that the option is “not on the table.”

Biden restated his position on the current situation, saying that an invasion would result in expanded NATO involvement in the region and that he would impose “serious economic consequences like none he’s ever seen.” During a video conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, Biden claimed Putin “knew” the repercussions of a Russian invasion. Putin has made it clear that he does not want Ukraine to join NATO, nor does he want the United States to infringe on Russia’s borders.

If the US is attacked, Biden says the US has a “moral and legal commitment to our NATO partners” to respond. Putin told Russian broadcaster TV5 that Biden was “open, substantial, and constructive,” according to the Wall Street Journal, adding that “there is no particular reason for hope thus far.” Since 2015, the US has been training Ukrainian military, and US officials are unsure whether Putin has made up his mind whether or not to strike Ukraine.