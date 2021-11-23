If re-elected, Trump will wear his black belt in Taekwondo in Congress.

Former President Donald Trump was given an honorary ninth dan black belt in taekwondo by the president of a South Korean taekwondo governing body on Saturday, which he plans to wear to Congress if reelected.

At his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida, Lee Dong Seop, the president of Kukkiwon, the international taekwondo headquarters in South Korea, awarded Trump with the award. Lee also gave the former president a set of traditional taekwondo clothing in addition to the black belt.

According to the Korean newspaper Dong-A-Ilbo, Lee added, “I heard Donald Trump is quite interested in Taekwondo.”

The newspaper also disclosed that the encounter was organized by a South Korean living in the United States.

Kukkiwon’s Facebook page later shared photos from the encounter. The 45th president was photographed standing with Lee while dressed in a taekwondo suit and holding a black belt. The ceremony was “not tied to political matters,” according to the description of the post. The camera also captures picture frames in the backdrop, including one depicting Trump shaking hands with Kim Jong-Un, the leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, in June 2019.

During the meeting, the former president expressed gratitude to Kukkiwon for the gift, noting that taekwondo can help people protect themselves from the COVID-19 pandemic. He further intimated that if he is re-elected as president, he may wear the outfit in Congress.

Trump isn’t the first international leader to be awarded the prestigious black belt. President Vladimir Putin of Russia was also given a ninth-degree belt in 2013. Putin has a black belt in judo, although both world presidents have never practiced taekwondo.

Trump has not stated whether he intends to run for president in 2024. However, he has hinted that he will make his official choice after the 2022 midterm elections, saying that “a lot of people will be very happy.” “I’m certainly thinking about it, and we’ll see,” he said during a Fox News interview. “I think a lot of people will be very delighted, really, with the choice, and probably will announce that after the elections.”

Trump would “definitely” run for president again in 2024, according to several analysts, including American political commentator Bill Maher. However, Maher warned that if the former president loses the election again, he may have already “placed people in place” to help him regain the seat.