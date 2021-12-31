‘If He Wants It,’ Graham Says, Donald Trump Is The GOP’s Presidential Nominee In 2024.

Former President Donald Trump might win Republican Party support if he decides to run for president again in 2024, according to a Republican senator.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., claimed during an appearance on “Hannity” that if Trump runs for president in 2024, he will most certainly receive the Republican nomination.

“Unless something unexpected happens, it’ll be his nomination if he wants it. He was well-liked by the Republican grassroots.” Pete Hegseth, the guest host, was instructed by Graham. “If [Trump] runs a disciplined campaign, he will be in the White House in 2024.” Graham also predicted that the former president might win the seat “if he runs a disciplined campaign,” and that he should remind Americans of his work on the southern border and in the assassination of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

“I’m looking for a Donald Trump-led America-first agenda that we can run on as a team and point out the weaknesses in the Biden agenda,” the South Carolina Republican stated.

It’s still unknown whether Trump intends to run for President of the United States again in 2024. He has, however, intimated that he would run for President again. While he has been tight-lipped about his plans, he has stated that his followers will be “very pleased” with his choice.

In his Thanksgiving message, he teased another presidential run, promising his supporters that “we will be great again.” “Make America Great Again,” he said in his speech, referring to his 2016 campaign slogan. Trump is unlikely to announce his candidacy any time soon. In an early November interview with Fox News, the former president stated that he intends to wait until after the 2022 midterm elections to make any public declaration.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., former Vice President Mike Pence, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D., Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md. are among the Republicans who could run for president in