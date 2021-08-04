If Democrats support the reconciliation package, Sanders will support a bipartisan infrastructure deal.

Senator Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has stated that if his caucus also supports the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package, he will support the bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure plan.

The Senate reconciliation plan includes a number of policy initiatives that Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has long advocated, including expanding Medicare to include dental, vision, and hearing services, supporting childcare, healthcare, and education, and tackling climate change.

In an interview with Krystal Ball, Sanders said, “I am willing to go along with the bipartisan plan if there is 100 percent agreement on the part of the Democrats who are negotiating this that they are going to go along with the reconciliation package.” “Unless there is a reconciliation measure, there will not be a bipartisan bill,” he added.

Sanders thinks the investments in the bipartisan bill are reasonable because they will support roads, bridges, water, and broadband, but he has some critiques of the bill.

Working parents paying 1/3 of their salary in child care expenditures strikes me as completely ludicrous.

We will combat the child care problem by pushing to ensure that no working family pays more than 7% of their income for this essential necessity.

“This method doesn’t make much sense; there are needs out there. Should we invest extensively in reconstructing our crumbling infrastructure, which includes roads, bridges, water, and broadband? Of course, we should go ahead and do it. It would have been preferable to me if it could have been done in one bill.” Sanders stated his opinion.

“The way things are going to be funded does not make a lot of sense to me,” he added, explaining that Republicans do not want to raise taxes on the rich or major corporations.

Sanders also chastised the new bill’s privatization of some of the country’s infrastructure. “It’s a pretty silly concept to privatize infrastructure by handing over highways, bridges, and parking meters to the private sector,” he added.

Imagine if every working-class family in our nation had access to free pre-kindergarten? That’s incredible! A government that truly responds to its citizens’ demands. With this budget reconciliation law, we’re attempting to create that reality.

Senators have finished and released the full text of the bipartisan plan, which will authorize more than $500 billion in new spending for the country. Brief News from Washington Newsday.