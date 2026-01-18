IEBC Swears In Officials Ahead of February 26 By-Elections

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has taken steps to safeguard the credibility of Kenya’s upcoming February by-elections, with key officials in Naivasha swearing an Oath of Secrecy on January 17, 2026. The solemn ceremony is part of the preparations for mini-polls on February 26, 2026, which will cover Isiolo South, Kabras West, and several wards in Embu.

Officials Commit to Secrecy as Election Integrity is Tested

The IEBC’s move is aimed at ensuring the transparency and security of the elections, which are expected to test the newly reconstituted commission. Returning officers and clerks swore to keep ballot information confidential, with legal consequences for any violations. The Oath of Secrecy ceremony, overseen by IEBC Director of Legal Services Chrispine Owiye, marks a significant step in addressing the logistical and integrity concerns that have plagued past elections.

Notably, the Isiolo South parliamentary seat is expected to be a fierce battleground, with both UDA and ODM gearing up for proxy battles. The IEBC is under increased pressure after the controversies that marred the 2022 elections, and there is a clear resolve to ensure that the by-elections run without incident. According to Owiye, any breach of the oath would be met with swift and severe legal consequences.

Focus on Logistics and Staff Training

The event also served as a planning hub for logistical coordination, ensuring that the election process goes smoothly across all affected areas. The IEBC has focused on refining voter identification, ballot counting, and results transmission systems. The staff sworn in at the ceremony will be tasked with managing these key areas to ensure a fair and transparent process.

As political tensions rise ahead of the by-elections, the IEBC’s message is clear: the election referees are ready, but it remains to be seen if all political players will adhere to the rules. The commission’s commitment to integrity is evident, yet the real test will come on election day.