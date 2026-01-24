“I Am Not Raila”: Oburu Oginga Takes Cautious Approach Amid Luo Nation Leadership Crisis

As the Luo Nation grapples with the political vacuum left by the death of opposition leader Raila Odinga, his brother, Senator Oburu Oginga, has pledged to guide the community through turbulent political waters with a steady hand. Addressing a somber crowd in Bondo, Oburu reflected on the immense challenge of stepping into his brother’s shoes, asserting that he would not lead the community into “deep waters” without careful consideration.

Following Raila’s passing in October 2025, the ODM party faces internal divisions, with younger leaders like Edwin Sifuna calling for a harder stance against the government of President William Ruto. These “Young Turks” view the growing ties between ODM and Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) as a betrayal of their struggle, while Oburu champions a more pragmatic approach, arguing that political survival—and securing resources for Nyanza—necessitates cooperation with the ruling government.

Internal Rift: Realists vs Radicals

The rift within ODM has become increasingly pronounced, with factions emerging over the party’s direction. On one side are the “Realists,” led by Oburu and former Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, who argue that a coalition with UDA is necessary for the community’s long-term political stability. On the other side, the “Radicals,” including Sifuna and MP Babu Owino, advocate for a stronger opposition stance and a departure from any agreements with the government.

In an emotional moment, Oburu admitted, “The shoes of Raila are too big to fill,” underscoring the monumental legacy left by his late brother. He emphasized that, unlike his brother, he would not rush into confrontational politics but would instead seek negotiation over agitation. Oburu’s call for caution came as a direct response to those pushing for more radical action against the state, warning that such a path could lead to “political extinction” for the Luo community.

At the heart of the issue is a proposed pact with UDA ahead of the 2027 general elections, which could see ODM support Ruto in exchange for a high-ranking position, such as Deputy President or Prime Cabinet Secretary. While some see this as a pragmatic step toward securing power, others fear it will undermine the principles that ODM and the Luo community have long fought for.

The Risk of Political Orphaning

The consequences of the deal falling through are stark: without Raila’s unifying presence, the Luo community could be left politically adrift. The community’s deep loyalty to the ODM leader has often served as a source of strength, but with his absence, there is a growing sense of uncertainty about the future.

Oburu, as the custodian of the Oginga family’s legacy, faces the delicate task of keeping the family relevant in an increasingly polarized political landscape. His plea for “patience” is a call for the Luo community to temper their expectations and embrace a more measured approach, one that balances loyalty to the past with the realities of the present.

Concluding his address, Oburu invoked scripture, quoting, “We must be wise as serpents and harmless as doves.” His message was clear: while the community must be strategic in its approach, it also needs to remain united at the political table, lest they find themselves excluded from the most important decisions of the day.