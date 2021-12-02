Hunter Biden’s Stripper Daughter Supposedly Left Out Of White House Christmas Display

Except for Hunter Biden’s illegitimate daughter, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden revealed this year’s White House holiday decorations, which included stockings for six of their grandchildren.

The first lady hung traditional Christmas stockings for their grandchildren Naomi, 27, Finnegan, 21, Maisy, 20, Natalie, 17, Robert Hunter Biden II, 15, and Beau, 1 on the White House’s State Dining Room fireplace.

The theme for this year was “Gift of Family,” and the room reflected that. According to the New York Post, the Bidens did not hang a stocking for Navy Jones Roberts, Hunter’s three-year-old daughter born out of wedlock to a stripper named Lunden Alexis Roberts.

Biden and Roberts initially met at the Mpire Club in Washington, DC, where he was still seeing Hallie, his brother Beau’s widow, at the time. Roberts was performing under the stage name “Dallas” at the time. Hunter first denied being Navy’s father, saying he had no recollection of ever meeting Roberts.

“That’s how little I have in common with anyone.” Hunter said in his memoir, “Beautiful Things,” that he was “a disaster,” but one that he accepted responsibility for. After Roberts filed court paperwork, including a DNA test, Hunter assumed responsibility for Navy, who was born in August 2018. The former stripper and the first son then went into a child support agreement. Hunter will pay an unknown amount in child support each month under the terms of the arrangement. According to Page Six, he must also provide Navy healthcare coverage.

Roberts was little known until an email discovered on a laptop reportedly belonging to Hunter portrayed the stripper as a “basketball tutor” to former President Barack Obama’s daughters Maisy and Sasha.

Roberts was on the payroll of Hunter’s consulting firm, Rosemont Seneca, when she was pregnant, according to other emails obtained on the laptop. After delivering birth, she was dropped from the insurance plan.

According to Roberts’ attorney Clint Lancaster, neither Hunter nor the rest of the Biden family has met Navy.

“He hasn’t seen his child in a long time. By his own choice, he has no contact with his child “Lancaster told Arkansas Online about the situation. “This kid could handle a father-daughter connection.”