Hunter Biden’s art “opens the door to massive corruption,” says one critic. According to Schweizer,

Hunter Biden’s artwork sales were dubbed a “gateway to tremendous corruption” by American writer Peter Schweizer on Sunday, who lambasted the White House’s anonymous art sale system.

During an interview with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo, the author of “Secret Empires” dubbed the younger Biden’s artwork sale a “ingenious” scheme, claiming that the arrangement, which permits the art dealer to keep Hunter’s art buyers’ identities hidden, may lead to tremendous corruption.

“Art is not the same as the corporate world. It’s absolutely up to the individual. So, someone is willing to pay half a million dollars for a work of art. Who can argue with that? In that sense, it’s brilliant, but it also opens the door to huge corruption,” Schweizer explained.

The American author also cited a Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations (PSI) report from August 2020 that suggested a link between high-end art and money laundering activities.

The instance of Arkady and Boris Rotenberg, Russian oligarchs who acquired over $18 million worth of art in transactions to dodge US sanctions, was addressed in the committee’s report.

“[The White House’s] transparency answer is to conceal who is involved in the transaction. Schweizer added, “It’s absurd.” “I don’t believe Hunter Biden should have entered this race in the first place. But if he does it, they must declare who is paying him for the artwork and have an independent party authenticate it.”

Hunter’s artwork sale deal was described as a “system for funneling bribes” by Walter Shaub, an ethics head for former President Barack Obama, in a statement to Fox News.

“Even if you trust Joe Biden, what if the next president has Donald Trump’s personality? He had said, “This would be a fantastic system for funneling bribes to that president.”

Schweizer’s remarks follow former Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz’s assertion on Wednesday that they discovered proof that President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden “were directly benefiting from their son’s international affairs.”

The former Utah congressman also said that he and Schweizer discovered the proof in a laptop left at a computer repair shop in Delaware by the younger Biden.