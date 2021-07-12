Hunter Biden’s anonymous art sale is “ideal” for “funneling bribes,” according to the ex-Obama chief.

Hunter Biden’s anonymous art sale agreement has been criticized by former President Barack Obama’s ethics czar as the “ideal vehicle for funneling bribes.”

Former White House ethics head Walter Shaub denounced an agreement established by White House officials under which the identities of buyers who buy the first son’s artworks will not be revealed to the public or Hunter himself in a lengthy tweet.

“Instead of reporting who is paying exorbitant prices for Hunter Biden’s artwork so that we can track whether the purchasers are obtaining access to the government,” Shaub said, “the White House tried to make sure we will never know who they are.” “That’s a huge letdown.”

The White House should have persuaded President Joe Biden to prohibit Hunter from selling high-priced items or have the names of the buyers made public, according to the ethics chief.

“Even if you trust Joe Biden, what if the next president has Donald Trump’s personality? According to Fox News, Shaub added, “This would be a wonderful mechanism for funneling payments to that president.”

According to two sources acquainted with the talks, Georges Berges, a New York gallery owner, will be in charge of setting the price for Hunter’s artwork, which might be listed between $75,000 and $500,000, as well as managing the records of any potential bidder and eventual buyer.

According to White House press secretary Jen Psaki, Berges would also be granted the discretion to reject any offer that he deems is “out of the ordinary,” as reported by the Associated Press.

“After much thought, a structure has been devised that allows Hunter Biden to work in his profession while maintaining acceptable safeguards,” Psaki said, adding, “Of course, he has the right to pursue an artistic career, just as any child of a president has the right to pursue a career.”

Psaki further stated that keeping potential bidders and ultimate buyers anonymous would eliminate any opportunity for fraud.

She continued, “I think it would be difficult for an anonymous person who we don’t know and Hunter Biden doesn’t know to have impact.”

Hunter’s paintings are projected to sell at upcoming shows in Los Angeles and New York.