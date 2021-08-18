How Twitter Users Reacted When Pete Buttigieg and his Husband Announced They Were Becoming Parents.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, welcomed their first child on Tuesday.

Buttigieg, the first openly gay presidential candidate, wrote on Twitter, “For some time, Chasten and I have wanted to increase our family.”

“We’re ecstatic to announce that we’ve become parents!

“The process isn’t finished yet, and we’re grateful for the love, support, and respect for our privacy that we’ve received.”

Many demands for more information from Buttigieg have gone unanswered.

Buttigieg, 39, and Chasten, 32, have been married since 2018 and reside in a one-bedroom apartment in Washington that is 800 square feet.

In April 2019, Buttigieg remarked, “We’re expecting to have a little one soon, so I have a personal stake in this one, too.” “We should have paid parental leave, and we should figure out a way to have paid leave for everyone who needs to care for someone.”

They got so close that Chasten said they went “shopping for baby goods and discussing names on many occasions,” but they couldn’t make it work.

The couple has been forthright about their difficulties in becoming parents.

Chasten told the Washington Post, “You think it’s finally occurring, and you get so thrilled, and then it’s gone.”

“We tried so hard for you,” he said he would tell his adopted child. We’ve been waiting for you for a long time.”

Buttigieg is the first openly homosexual cabinet member and the youngest person to manage the Department of Transportation. After serving as mayor of South Bend, Indiana, from 2012 to 2019, his political career took off.

Public figures reacted positively to Buttigieg’s remark on Tuesday.

Congrats!!! I'm ecstatic for you! Here's a picture of our clan. I'm delighted to greet you.