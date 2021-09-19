How many people attended the J6 Rally at Justice? Rally Attendance Is Low In The Capitol.

The “Justice for 6” event drew a smaller crowd than expected outside the fenced-in Capitol on Saturday.

The event was expected to attract 1,000 demonstrators. However, only about 400 people attended the event, which was a small turnout given the amount of media attention it received in the days leading up to Saturday.

The media, as well as the US Capitol Police and the Washington, D.C. police force, “vastly outnumbered the demonstrators in attendance,” according to the Associated Press.

J6’s justice was a flop.

The view from the National Mall is as follows. Take note of the size of the crowd: pic.twitter.com/xUORF8YXph

Four persons were taken into custody. According to Capitol Police, one person had a gun, another had a knife, and two more had outstanding warrants in Texas.

Former Trump campaign aide Matt Braynard led the rally, which was organized by the organization “Look Ahead America.”

The group claims to be “standing up for patriotic Americans who have been ignored by our government” on its official website.

The event was in response to a riot on the Capitol on Jan. 6 by a mob of Trump supporters who attempted to sabotage the 2020 election by disturbing members of Congress who had gathered to formally certify Joe Biden’s victory.

According to NBC News, right-wing social media tried to scare people away from the event fearing it would result in a confrontation with the FBI.

Hundreds of police officers were present at the march on Saturday, according to reports. The Capitol was likewise surrounded by a metal fence.

The “gathering for believers of the ‘Major Lie’ is looking like a big disaster,” according to Rolling Stone reporter Peter Wade.

The J6 rally is enormous. pic.twitter.com/WsD5rxGh5L

With only a few rally-goers present, justice for J6 organizer Matt Braynard is being guarded by a security guard with a single air-pod. pic.twitter.com/zde7HavuuZ