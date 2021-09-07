How Biden Plans To Fight The Spread Of The Delta Variant Of Coronavirus In The United States.

President Joe Biden is set to outline measures for a six-pronged strategy to stop the Delta variant’s spread on Thursday.

Biden will “speak to the American people about his strong strategy to limit the spread of the Delta variety and boost vaccinations,” according to a White House official.

According to the Mayo Clinic, 62.5 percent of the population in the United States has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with 53.3 percent having received all three doses.

With 40.1 million cases and 649,000 deaths, the United States currently leads the globe in both cases and deaths. The current 7-day moving average is 153,246 according to the CDC, which is up 4.9 percent from the previous 7-day average. The current seven-day death average is 1,047, up 3.7 percent from the previous seven-day average.

As schools return to in-person learning, rising cases and a rise in the Delta variation have caused anxiety among millions of parents. By the end of August, 20% of new COVID-19 cases had been discovered in youngsters.

Biden will set out his strategy “working across the public and private sectors to assist continue to keep the pandemic under control,” according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

“We must continue to take more actions to ensure that school districts and communities around the country are prepared,” Psaki said.

Biden has previously requested that states offer residents a $100 incentive to be vaccinated, which would be paid for by the emergency recovery plan. Before announcing his approach, Biden is likely to meet with his COVID-19 advisors on Wednesday.