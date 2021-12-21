Hours after Senator Manchin voted against the spending bill, Biden and Manchin ‘spoke on the phone.’

President Joe Biden and Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., allegedly spoke on the phone just hours after the latter stood firm in his opposition to the House’s $2 trillion Build Back Better Act.

According to three persons familiar with the situation, the two Democratic lawmakers spoke warmly Sunday night and promised to meet again to discuss legislative concerns.

The call appeared to end with signals that negotiations on the bill might restart sometime next year, according to the sources. After the West Virginia senator declared Sunday that he was done negotiating for the legislation and would not back the agenda, the interaction between Manchin and Biden has revived optimism for a possible revival of negotiations.

As part of a 10-year effort to increase affordable healthcare coverage, the Build Back Better Act aims to cut household spending on child care while also lowering healthcare premiums.

The bill also represents a significant attempt to combat climate change by lowering consumer energy costs and promoting green and smart energy practices in a variety of industries.

Because the Senate is split evenly between the Democratic and Republican parties, the bill has no chance of being signed by the president unless Manchin supports it. If Democrats want to claim Manchin’s support, they must make big revisions to the act.

On Fox News on Sunday, Manchin stated that he had “done everything humanly possible” to achieve an agreement on the bill, but that he could not support it. “When these things are coming at you like they are right now… “I am unable to vote to keep this piece of legislation alive,” he stated.

In the same interview, Manchin confessed that while he supported some components of the bill, it was “a huge piece of legislation,” and that the government should focus on inflation and the omicron COVID-19 version rather than pushing for it.

The bill’s current cost is estimated to be around $1.75 trillion. Only 20 minutes before the interview, the senator reportedly gave Biden’s team a heads-up about his public opposition.

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, issued a statement after Manchin’s Fox News interview, condemning the senator’s remarks, saying they were “at contrast with his meetings this week with the President, with White House staff, and with his own public declarations.”

Manchin "committed to the President" weeks ago, according to Psaki.