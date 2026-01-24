Hospital Infection Scandal Reveals Shocking Failures at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital

The Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) in Glasgow is at the center of a scandal that has claimed multiple lives, leading to widespread calls for accountability. Among the most heart-wrenching cases is the death of Milly Main, a 10-year-old girl who contracted a rare infection during her leukemia treatment in 2017. Milly was one of 84 children infected at the hospital, with a third suffering severe health complications. Her tragic death came after a Hickman line, used to administer medication, became infected. It was Kimberly Darroch, Milly’s mother, who exposed the extent of the hospital’s failures after whistleblowers revealed the truth behind the infection outbreak at the £1bn facility.

Kimberly’s brave decision to speak out has helped bring attention to what has now become one of Scotland’s most significant public health scandals. However, Milly’s case is far from isolated. The infection that claimed her life is linked to a much broader systemic failure at the hospital. In 2020, Andrew Slorance, another patient undergoing complex blood cancer treatment, also died at QEUH, with his widow only learning of his fungal infection after his death, through his medical records.

The ongoing fallout from these cases has been compounded by the failure of NHS management and politicians to provide a proper response. Despite years of fighting against bureaucratic indifference and government spin, Kimberly Darroch continues to campaign for justice, alongside other families affected by the scandal.

Public Inquiry and Government Response

In light of the mounting pressure, a public inquiry into the hospital’s operations and failings is expected to deliver its findings later this year. As the investigation continues, the public is eager for answers, with hopes that those responsible for the deaths will be held accountable. The inquiry will also seek to determine how such a crisis could be prevented in the future, ensuring that similar tragedies are avoided.

In the meantime, victims’ families are demanding an apology from both health authorities and the Scottish Government for their role in the scandal. These calls have only intensified after further revelations about the hospital’s mishandling of infection control, which continues to be a point of national concern. While the investigation progresses, the urgent need for a transparent and honest reckoning with the victims remains clear.

