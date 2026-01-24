Historic Sh110B NCBA Deal: Nedbank Takes Control from Kenyan Families

The face of Kenya’s banking sector has shifted dramatically as South African financial powerhouse Nedbank takes a controlling stake in NCBA Group. In a landmark move, Nedbank has acquired 66% of the bank in a deal valued at Sh111 billion (approximately $856 million), marking the end of an era for the influential Kenyatta, Ndegwa, and Nyachae families who have long held significant power in the institution.

Families Exit, Multinational Steps In

For decades, the Ndegwa and Kenyatta families, with stakes in NCBA through First Chartered Securities and Enke Investments, have been key players in the Kenyan banking scene. However, this new partnership sees them ceding control, as Nedbank’s acquisition not only reduces their influence but also shifts the future direction of the bank.

The deal, a combination of cash and Nedbank shares, delivers a premium over the bank’s book value, a move that reflects the enduring appeal of Kenyan assets despite global financial challenges. Retail investors are set to receive KES 105 per share, a figure that stands out amid recent market lows.

Strategic Exit for Kenyan Families

Market analysts describe the sale as a “strategic exit,” with the families unlocking billions of shillings while enabling NCBA to grow under the umbrella of a global banking giant. As part of the deal, NCBA will benefit from Nedbank’s deep pockets and digital innovations, boosting its ability to compete regionally across East Africa.

The Kenyatta family’s reduced visibility in the banking giant is also seen as a strategic move, possibly as part of a broader diversification in the face of a volatile political landscape. While some interpret the sale as a retreat, others view it as a calculated step in a constantly evolving financial environment.

As NCBA transitions under the control of Nedbank, the bank known for its mobile money platform M-Shwari is poised to expand its offerings and enhance its technological capabilities. This marks the end of family-owned dominance in Kenya’s banking sector and signals the arrival of multinational powerhouses in the region.