Hillary Clinton ‘wants’ to run for president and face Trump once more, according to Bill O’Reilly.

According to a former Fox News anchor, Hillary Clinton, the Democratic presidential nominee in 2016, may be planning to run again in 2024.

During a Tuesday interview on News Nation’s Dan Abram’s primetime show, journalist Bill O’Reilly projected Hillary Clinton would run for president again in 2024, and that she would face Donald Trump again if he decides to run.

“Hillary Clinton is vying for the Democratic presidential nomination. She’s aware that the Biden administration is collapsing, which is why you’re seeing her now “Abrams was informed by O’Reilly. “As a result, it’s possible that it’ll be a repeat. Voters, on the other hand, make their own decisions.” Last week, Clinton made news when she released an emotional video showing her giving the victory speech she planned to give in 2016 if she won the election against Trump. The video was part of a series of MasterClasses.

“Today, my fellow Americans, you delivered a message to the entire world: Our principles survive, our democracy thrives, and our motto, ‘E Pluribus Unum,’ — out of many, one,” Clinton said. “Our differences will not define us solely. We will not be a country divided into “us” and “them.” “Everyone can have a piece of the American Dream.” During Trump’s presidency, Clinton has publicly chastised him on numerous occasions. In an interview aired on Sunday, the former Secretary of State predicted that Trump would run for president again in 2024, warning that a victory for him would mark the end of democracy.

Clinton received roughly 2.9 million more votes than Trump in the popular vote. However, she was defeated by Trump in the Electoral College, losing 304 to 227 votes.

Both Clinton and Trump have yet to make their 2024 plans public. Trump, on the other hand, has teased plans to run for president again on several occasions, but has stated that he may not make an official declaration until after the 2022 midterm elections.

Clinton has been a political mainstay for a long time. She has previously served as First Lady of the United States and as a United States Senator from New York.