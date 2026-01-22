High Court Ruling Excludes Injury Claims from Small Claims Court

A controversial ruling by Kenya’s High Court has excluded personal injury claims from the Small Claims Court, complicating access to affordable justice for thousands of Kenyans. This decision is expected to significantly affect victims of road accidents and workplace injuries, who had previously relied on the Small Claims Court for swift resolutions.

The ruling, which came as a blow to ordinary citizens, has left many people—especially boda boda riders and pedestrians—who hoped to find quick, affordable compensation in the Small Claims Court, now stranded in a legal quagmire. The court, established to handle disputes involving sums up to KSh 1 million with minimal formality, was seen as a beacon of hope for those who could not afford lengthy legal procedures in the Magistrate’s Court.

The Court’s Strict Interpretation

In its judgment, the High Court cited a strict interpretation of the Small Claims Court Act, asserting that personal injury claims are too complex for such a forum. The judge argued that these cases, due to their intricate legal and evidentiary requirements, should instead be handled by the Magistrate’s Court, which is better equipped for these types of claims. This decision, however, reverses a recent ruling by the Thika High Court, which had upheld the Small Claims Court’s jurisdiction over such matters.

The ruling now forces victims of personal injuries to seek justice through the more cumbersome Magistrate’s Court, where legal procedures are far more complicated and cases take an average of three years to resolve. This stands in stark contrast to the Small Claims Court, where cases were cleared in as little as 60 days.

The Cost of Delayed Justice

Legal experts are warning that this move will only make justice more expensive and inaccessible. With the Magistrate’s Court being backlogged with cases and entailing higher legal costs and procedural hurdles, many of the poor and vulnerable who could previously access justice will now be excluded from the system.

Silas Akiro, a legal analyst, voiced his frustration over the ruling, stating, “You cannot tell a man with a broken leg that his claim is too complex for a small court, yet too small for a big lawyer. You are telling him to suffer in silence.”

As the legal community braces for the appeal of this decision, there is confusion at all levels of the justice system. Files are being returned, hearings are being adjourned, and the promises of “justice made simple” seem increasingly hollow. For now, Kenyans injured in accidents must face an uncertain future in their pursuit of justice.