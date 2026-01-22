High Court Ruling Closes Door on Accident Injury Claims in Small Claims Court

In a controversial decision that could reshape Kenya’s civil litigation landscape, the High Court has stripped the Small Claims Court (SCC) of its jurisdiction to hear personal injury cases related to road accidents. The ruling threatens to overwhelm the country’s Magistrate courts and delay justice for thousands of accident victims seeking swift compensation for injuries.

The High Court’s landmark decision has significant implications for victims of road accidents who had previously relied on the SCC’s streamlined process for claims under KES 1 million. With the Small Claims Court known for its 60-day turnaround time, the court provided a quicker path for individuals to settle medical bills and injury claims. Now, these victims will be forced to return to the slower, more complex procedures of the Magistrate courts, which are already burdened with extensive backlogs.

Insurance Companies Gain Advantage

Legal experts argue that the ruling could be a win for insurance companies, who often prefer the prolonged litigation of higher courts. The requirement for expert testimony and complex evidence in personal injury cases has led some to suggest that the High Court’s decision will result in a more drawn-out process, potentially discouraging legitimate claims from being pursued.

In its judgment, the three-judge bench, led by Justices Mabeya, Ogola, and Nyakundi, explained that the Small Claims Court Act limited the jurisdiction of the court to commercial disputes and liquidated claims. They emphasized that an injury claim is not a debt, and therefore, falls outside the scope of the SCC. The judges pointed out that personal injury cases require a higher standard of proof, which the SCC was not designed to handle.

The decision has raised concerns among members of the public, particularly the “mwananchi” or ordinary Kenyan. Many fear that the ruling will reintroduce delays and procedural complexities that the Small Claims Court was initially established to address. The SCC, often referred to as the “people’s court,” was designed to provide informal and accessible justice for the masses, but the High Court ruling now threatens to undermine this goal.

What Lies Ahead?

While the legal reasoning behind the ruling is sound, the broader impact on accident victims is undeniable. As the Magistrate courts brace for an influx of new cases, the practical consequences for claimants remain uncertain. Victims may face higher legal fees, lengthier trial durations, and the burden of navigating complex court procedures that could discourage them from seeking justice.

This case highlights a growing tension between the principles of justice and the practical realities of the legal system. The ruling has prompted widespread debate about whether the system is better equipped to protect insurance companies or to provide swift relief to the injured.