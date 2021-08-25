Herschel Walker, a former NFL star, is running for the Georgia Senate.

On Tuesday, Herschel Walker submitted paperwork to run for the Georgia Senate with the Federal Election Commission. Former President Trump encouraged Walker to run for the Republican nomination. Walker will face Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., in 2022 if he wins.

The former Georgia running back could emerge as an early favorite after virtually surely securing Donald Trump’s endorsement, which could be enough to propel his campaign to victory. Agriculture commissioner Gary Black, construction firm owner Kelvin King, and former Trump national security official Latham Saddler are among Walker’s GOP primary opponents.

Herschel Walker, a Republican, is running for the United States Senate in Georgia. #gapol #gasen https://t.co/CRM44978XG

Herschel Walker attended Georgia for three years. During those years, he was voted 3rd, 2nd, and 1st in the Heisman Trophy voting. This is the reason.

pic.twitter.com/IeHoHNed6J

Walker’s association with Trump extends back to the 1980s, when he was a member of Trump’s USFL team, the New Jersey Generals.

Mitch McConnell, the Senate Majority Leader, has expressed interest in running other candidates, including former Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. Walker’s mental health has been questioned after he threatened to kill his ex-wife, according to her sister, according to the Associated Press. Walker has been candid about his battles with Dissociative Identity Disorder (DID). As the Republicans seek to reclaim the Senate seats they lost in the last election, there has also been speculation about whether Walker would be a successful fundraiser or campaigner.

Walker has always resided in Texas, but this week switched his voter registration to an Atlanta home held by his wife, Julie Blanchard. In the 2020 election, Walker has also repeated the baseless charges of voter fraud.

Walker was a two-time Pro-Bowl selection as a running back with the Dallas Cowboys (1986-1989, 1996-1997), Minnesota Vikings (1989-1991), Philadelphia Eagles (1992-1994), and New York Giants (1995).

Walker won a National Championship and a Heisman Trophy with the University of Georgia in 1980 and 1982, respectively.