Here’s how Joe Biden plans to spend his Christmas in 2021.

The Bidens plan to spend their first Christmas at the White House since Joe Biden was elected president of the United States in 2020.

Biden has spent more than 25 weekends at his home in Wilmington or his beach property in Rehoboth, Delaware, during his first year in office. After previously comparing the White House to a “gilded prison,” the president’s choice to spend Christmas in the White House comes as a surprise. During a CNN Town Hall a month into his presidency, Biden remarked, “Living in the White House, as you’ve heard past presidents who have been tremendously flattered to live there, it’s a little like a gilded cage in terms of being able to step outside and do things.”

Biden will also forego a family tradition of celebrating the New Year in the US Virgin Islands. Biden’s brother James owns property on Water Island, where he has spent nearly every New Year’s holiday since 2008. Instead, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told AP News that he will spend some time in Delaware between Christmas and New Year’s.

Instead of holiday parties, Biden’s plans coincide with the White House’s announcement that it will offer “open houses” where people may see First Lady Jill Biden’s Christmas decorations. The White House generally starts hosting Christmas parties and VIP events in the middle of December, but the COVID-19 outbreak shortened the holiday season.

Late in November, Jill Biden shared the Christmas decorations inside the White House on Twitter. The “Gifts from the Heart” theme was carried out with an 18-foot Fraser fir decked with white doves and silver ornaments.

As a homage to frontline employees, the White House’s State Dining Room also has a gingerbread house with a hospital, gas station, school, post office, and grocery store.

The Bidens wrote in the 2021 White House holiday cookbook, “The things we hold precious bind us and transcend distance, time, and even the limits of a pandemic: faith, family, and friendship; a love of the arts, learning, and nature; gratitude, service, and community; unity and peace.”