Here’s How Donald Trump and Melania Trump Will Ring in the New Year in 2021.

Former President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, are set to return to Mar-a-Lago for a big New Year’s Eve party after skipping it last year following his election loss to Joe Biden.

On December 31, 2020, the former president chose to cancel his $1,000-per-person New Year’s Eve party and instead return to Washington on short notice. According to the Associated Press, the White House disclosed the dramatic change in Trump’s agenda only hours after Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., indicated he intended to object to the imminent certification of Biden’s victory in Congress.

Sources involved with the conversations told the Daily Mail.com that Trump and the former first lady may stay in Florida this year and attend the Mar-a-Lago New Year’s Eve black-tie celebration. The Trumps had spent Christmas Eve at Mar-a-Lago with Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

It is unknown how much tickets to this year’s grandiose party will cost. It’s still uncertain who else might show up for the New Year’s Eve celebration. Last year’s guests included Donald Jr. and Eric Trump, the former president’s two oldest sons, their wives Kimberley Guilfoyle and Lara Trump, and Tiffany Trump, the former president’s daughter.

Last year, Ivanka and Jared did not appear to attend the party, but Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani was among the attendees despite the absence of the president and first lady.

The New Year’s Eve gala this year coincides with a rise in COVID-19 infections in Florida due to the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron strain. Florida recorded 46,923 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the greatest single-day increase in the state since the epidemic began.

According to Miami Herald calculations based on statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Florida’s weekly average case rate has been steadily rising since Dec. 10, rising to 30,356 on Tuesday from 1,700 earlier this month.

Large New Year’s Eve celebrations are also strongly discouraged by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House chief medical advisor and the nation’s top infectious disease specialist.

“What if your intentions are to attend a 40- to 50-person New Year’s Eve party with all the lights and whistles, with everyone hugging and kissing each other and wishing each other a Happy New Year?” “I would strongly advise us not to do that this year,” Fauci said at a press conference on Wednesday.