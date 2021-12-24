Here Are The 6 Biggest Scandals And Moments In US Politics In 2021.

From the Capitol Riots on Jan. 6 to the Cuomo brothers’ career-threatening scandals, 2021 was full of strange and formative political incidents that will be remembered for years to come.

The COVID-19 Pandemic’s Polarization

When will we no longer be required to wear masks? As COVID-19 instances continue to grow across the country, the answer is still unknown. As the Delta and Omicron variants continue to cause concern, the United States has the highest number of illnesses and deaths in the world.

The epidemic has impacted living in the twenty-first century, and political bickering over vaccines, masks, and health guidelines has not abated.

Many Republican legislators and pundits expressed little worry about COVID instances throughout the year, questioning the use of masks and immunizations.

The Capitol Riots on January 6th

Donald Trump supporters swarmed the Ellipse to the Capitol after Trump’s address, just six days into the year, as the Senate sought to certify the presidential election and Joe Biden’s victory. As rioters assaulted law enforcement personnel and trashed $1.5 million in property, politicians and employees were forced to flee the building. Vice President Mike Pence was to be hanged, according to some rioters.

Five people were killed, and over 725 rioters were arrested.

The disturbances lasted many hours, marking the first time the Capitol had been occupied since the British took control during the Revolutionary War.

There is evidence that members of Trump’s inner circle and other Republican politicians were involved in the insurgency’s pre-planning. Several of Trump’s associates have been summoned to testify before a committee examining the uprising on January 6. Mark Meadows and Steve Bannon, two major Trump friends, have been held in contempt of Congress.

Trump is impeached for the second time and is embroiled in other scandals.

The House of Representatives voted on Jan. 13 to impeach Trump for the second time, this time over the January 6 uprising. Like the first impeachment, this one failed to pass in the Senate.

Trump also lost access to most of his social media accounts a day after the uprising. He spent much of 2021 pushing unsubstantiated election fraud charges.

The Trump Organization, as well as longstanding finance chief Allen Weisselberg, were charged with tax fraud in early July. Trump has never been charged with a crime.

Trump has also hinted at a presidential run in 2024.

Joseph R. Biden Jr.’s Inauguration

Despite Trump’s repeated attempts to sabotage the process, Biden was elected. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.