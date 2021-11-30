Here are some of the ways Trump’s golf courses could be breaking the law.

The use of the presidential symbol as a tee marker on a golf course owned by former President Donald Trump could be in violation of federal law.

The presidential seal seemed to be put in the grass at the Trump National Golf Club Jupiter in Florida, according to a photo taken on Instagram on Nov. 21.

The property might now become Trump’s third golf course, potentially breaking federal law. The presidential seal was also spotted as tee markers at Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point in the Bronx and Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey.

The President, Vice President, Senate, House of Representatives, and Congress seals cannot be used in any way that gives the impression of government approval, according to federal law.

It’s also against the law to make a copy of the seal without permission from the US government. People who break the federal legislation might spend up to six months in prison.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a watchdog group, filed a criminal complaint against Trump’s Bedminster golf property in August for misusing the presidential seal.

“The use of the seal at Bedminster not only allows Donald Trump’s corporation to benefit unjustly from the presidency’s grandeur, but it also appears to echo false claims that Trump won the 2020 election, which is hazardous for democracy,” CREW argued in the complaint.

The Trump Organization was previously spotted ordering a huge batch of tee markers carrying the presidential seals in 2018 by “Trump Inc.,” a podcast from ProPublica and WNYC. Eagle Sign and Design, a metalworking and sign company situated in Lousiville, created the markings.

The markers were later removed by the Trump Organization. The markers were apparently gifts from a group of Trump fans to commemorate “Presidents Day Weekend,” according to the company. “A small group of members, all of whom are huge supporters of the President, presented the plaques to the club in honor of Presidents Day [sic]weekend. According to WNYC Studios, the Trump Organization stated in a 2018 statement, “They were temporary and have since been removed.”

It’s unclear whether Trump will face criminal charges for misusing the presidential seal.