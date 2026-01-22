Gwynne’s Expected Resignation Could Trigger Bitter By-Election in Greater Manchester

Reports emerging on January 22, 2026, suggest that Andrew Gwynne, the Labour MP for Gorton and Denton, may soon step down from his parliamentary seat on medical grounds, triggering a much-anticipated by-election in the heart of Greater Manchester. Should this resignation be confirmed, it would open the door for a potential return to Westminster for Andy Burnham, the popular mayor of Greater Manchester, who has long been speculated as a future leader of the Labour Party.

By-Election Looms Amid Labour’s Internal Drama

The prospect of Gwynne’s departure has sent political ripples through both Westminster and Greater Manchester. Although the MP has not yet confirmed any plans to vacate his seat, speculation has intensified following months of rumors suggesting that his resignation could be part of a broader political strategy. The possibility of Burnham re-entering Parliament has dominated discussions, with many pointing to this as an opportunity for the mayor to claim a seat in the House of Commons once again.

Gwynne’s potential resignation comes nearly a year after the scandal surrounding leaked WhatsApp messages in 2025, which caused significant damage to the Labour Party. These messages, involving Gwynne and local councillors, included offensive and anti-Semitic jokes that led to suspensions and expulsions within the party. Despite this controversy, Gwynne managed to hold onto his seat in the 2024 general election, securing a 13,413 majority. However, the stain of the scandal has lingered, and discussions about his early retirement are now gaining traction.

Reports from LabourList and The Times indicate that a deal may have been struck for Gwynne’s early exit, with talks suggesting that he might retire to collect his parliamentary pension. If Gwynne steps down, the formal process to fill his seat will begin. Based on precedent, a writ for a by-election would likely be issued within three months, with the election taking place between 21 and 27 working days later. The by-election could coincide with local elections on May 7, 2026, further intensifying the race.

As the possibility of a by-election grows more likely, all eyes are now on Burnham, whose leadership and popularity in Greater Manchester have made him a figure of national political significance. Burnham has been mayor since 2017, securing re-election with large majorities in 2021 and 2024. Despite his strong regional mandate, Burnham’s path to the House of Commons faces significant procedural hurdles. Labour’s 2026 rules require directly-elected mayors to seek the approval of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) before standing for Parliament. Additionally, the cost of a mayoral by-election could be a key factor in the NEC’s decision to grant permission for Burnham’s candidacy, with estimates suggesting the cost could reach £2 million.

Moreover, Burnham faces the challenge of a competitive selection process, which includes a committee tasked with reflecting the constituency’s demographics and overseeing the nomination. Even if Burnham clears this hurdle, the prospect of an all-women shortlist, a tool used by Labour to address gender imbalances within its ranks, could prevent him from running in the by-election. Reports from The New Statesman suggest that such a shortlist might be imposed in Gorton and Denton, further complicating Burnham’s ambitions.

Despite the obstacles, Burnham has remained publicly non-committal about his future plans. While he has not ruled out returning to Westminster, he has repeatedly expressed his belief that he can achieve more for the North of England as mayor than he could as an MP. Recent polling data underscores Burnham’s political strength, as he remains one of the few British politicians with a positive net favourability rating. According to YouGov, Burnham’s favourability stands at 29%, with an equal 29% unfavourable rating.

Should Burnham choose to pursue a seat in Westminster, he would have to resign from his mayoral post, triggering a costly mayoral by-election and potentially risking his solid political base in Greater Manchester. This would add further uncertainty to a situation already laden with political and procedural complications.

As the situation unfolds, the coming by-election in Gorton and Denton will be a test not only for the Labour Party but also for Burnham’s political future. While the race for the seat promises to be fiercely contested, the national implications of this local battle cannot be ignored. The outcome could reshape Labour’s leadership dynamics, as well as its broader political fortunes in Greater Manchester and beyond.