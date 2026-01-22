Gwynne Resignation Triggers Gorton By-Election as Burnham’s Political Future Hangs in the Balance

Labour faces a critical by-election in Greater Manchester’s Gorton and Denton constituency following the resignation of Andrew Gwynne, the suspended former health minister. Gwynne’s exit has not only set the stage for a local contest but also ignited speculation over the future of Labour’s leadership, with many pointing to Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham as a potential contender to replace him.

Sources confirm that Gwynne, who has represented the constituency for nearly two decades, will announce his retirement on medical grounds. His decision follows an ongoing investigation into offensive WhatsApp messages he sent in 2025, which led to his suspension from the Labour Party. Although he has apologized for his comments, his departure leaves a significant gap, one that could reshape the party’s strategy in the run-up to the May 2026 local elections.

Burnham’s Ambitious Return

The Gorton and Denton seat has long been viewed as a possible entry point for Burnham, whose popularity as mayor has surged since his first election in 2017. The Labour heavyweight has been re-elected three times as Greater Manchester’s mayor and is seen as a formidable figure within the party. However, his potential return to Westminster would require him to break his promise to serve as mayor until 2028, a move that could risk alienating his support base.

While Burnham has publicly downplayed rumors of his parliamentary ambitions, telling The Independent, “People shouldn’t rush to conclusions,” he has left the door open for a possible return to national politics. Political observers have noted that his decision would not only affect the local election but could also have broader implications for Labour’s leadership, particularly amid increasing dissatisfaction with Sir Keir Starmer’s tenure.

The path for Burnham is fraught with political obstacles. If he were to seek selection for Gorton and Denton, he would need the backing of Labour’s National Executive Committee (NEC), which is seen as loyal to Starmer. Moreover, party insiders suggest the NEC may propose an all-women shortlist for the by-election, adding complexity to Burnham’s aspirations. The potential mayoral by-election triggered by his departure from office further complicates matters, with Labour mindful of the risks involved in defending the post.

If Burnham were to contest and win the Gorton seat, it could not only position him as a leadership challenger to Starmer but also ignite a costly by-election to replace him as mayor. The resulting contest could shift the dynamics within Labour, particularly as the party braces for difficult local election results in May 2026.

Polling in Gorton and Denton is showing signs of a possible shift, with the Reform UK party—led by Nigel Farage—gaining ground. While Labour has historically dominated in this area, national polling suggests that Reform could capitalize on local discontent, intensifying the stakes of the upcoming by-election.

Burnham’s supporters within Labour argue that his leadership offers the best chance for the party to compete with the growing influence of Farage’s Reform UK, with some even positioning him as the key figure to keep Farage out of power. A recent YouGov poll places Burnham ahead of other potential candidates, including former Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and Health Secretary Wes Streeting.

As the investigation into Gwynne’s conduct continues, the pressure mounts on Labour to select a candidate who can secure the seat and restore party unity. With local elections and the future of Labour’s leadership hanging in the balance, all eyes will be on the developments in Gorton and Denton in the weeks ahead.