Government to Spend KES 100 Million on Social Media Influencers to Shape Narrative

The Ministry of ICT has announced plans to allocate KES 100 million annually to hire social media influencers in an effort to improve the government’s image. This controversial initiative, set to begin in 2024, has sparked a heated debate about the use of public funds for what some critics are calling state-sponsored propaganda.

The proposal, part of the National Communication Strategy for 2024-2027, aims to recruit 30 influencers—10 with “macro” reach (over 100,000 followers) and 20 “micro” influencers (with smaller followings)—to push positive government narratives across social media platforms. In particular, the initiative responds to the rise of youth-led protests, which were largely organized through platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok. These protests have challenged the government’s ability to control public discourse.

Influencers and Pay Structure

The government’s plan is straightforward: pay influencers to help shape the national conversation. Macro-influencers will receive KES 100,000 per quarter, while micro-influencers will earn KES 50,000. Their tasks will include creating and promoting hashtags, amplifying government messages, and countering what the government deems “misinformation.”

However, the move has raised alarms among critics, who argue that KES 100 million could be better spent on more pressing needs, such as improving healthcare or supporting students through bursaries. “This is money being spent to buy loyalty and silence dissent,” said one observer. Critics also question whether such a strategy will backfire, especially as it could further erode trust in the government’s ability to communicate authentically.

Moreover, the initiative risks deepening a trust deficit with the younger, digital-native generation. For many in Gen Z, a paid endorsement is viewed as a form of propaganda rather than legitimate support. The line between “countering misinformation” and stifling legitimate criticism is a fine one, with many asking who defines what qualifies as misinformation in this context.

The Government’s Struggle with Information Control

This new approach is a tacit acknowledgment that traditional communication strategies, such as press releases and speeches, are failing to resonate with younger audiences. The rapid spread of viral content, like TikTok videos, has proven to be a more powerful tool for mobilizing the public than any presidential address. As digital media continues to dominate, the government appears willing to engage with the influencer economy in an attempt to regain control of its narrative.

However, some warn that this strategy may be futile if the influencers are seen as puppets of the state. Rather than engaging in authentic dialogue, the government’s investment may merely create a polished echo chamber, with the true conversations unfolding unchecked in online comments sections. With the rise of unfiltered, organic discourse, this approach may end up doing more harm than good in the long run.