Government Launches Urgent Hunt for 165,000 Missing Grade 10 Students

The government has initiated an urgent nationwide effort to track down over 165,000 students who have failed to report for Grade 10 admission, threatening to disrupt the rollout of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba announced a “mop-up” operation, deploying chiefs across the country to locate the missing students after a concerning 15% of them were unaccounted for. Despite a reported 85% transition rate, the missing learners have raised alarms within the Ministry of Education, signaling serious gaps in the new system.

Transition Crisis and Poverty Barriers

The government’s efforts are focused on identifying why so many students have not enrolled for their senior school pathways. Ogamba stated, “We are not just sitting in offices waiting for numbers. Chiefs are going door to door to find out whether these children are pregnant, working in quarries, or simply staying home due to fees.” This drastic measure reflects the growing crisis as the CBC system enters a critical phase.

Reports indicate that the missing students, roughly equivalent to the population of a small city, are scattered across Kenya, with regions like Nyanza and the Coast facing particularly dire circumstances. In these areas, poverty, teenage pregnancies, and confusion over the new educational pathways—STEM, Arts, and Sports—are seen as major factors hindering enrollment.

The government has extended the enrollment deadline to January 21, but with a stern warning: parents who keep their children at home beyond the grace period will face legal consequences. “Ignorance is no longer a defense,” Ogamba emphasized, raising the stakes for families reluctant to embrace the new education model.

A System Straining Under Pressure

The Grade 10 transition has become a key test for the CBC, which aims to tailor education to students’ strengths through specialized pathways. However, challenges with overcrowding in STEM classes and underfilled Arts desks are already highlighting the system’s structural issues. Critics argue that the government’s door-to-door efforts, while well-intentioned, are insufficient to address the deeper systemic problems facing the education sector.

For the 165,000 missing students, the stakes are high. Their future could hinge on whether they return to school or become part of a growing group of youth left behind, with survival often competing with education as their immediate concern.